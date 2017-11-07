Security Briefs

By Shanna O’Mara

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning. On Nov. 4 at 3:15 p.m., a Public Safety officer tried to ignite the fire pit on the Bart Luedeke Center patio but noticed that the timer dial was missing from the pole. The dial has not been located, and there are currently no suspects.

Not safe for work

Always clear the browser history. On Nov. 1 at 4 p.m., a student sat down to a computer in Moore Library and found inappropriate website links posted on the screen. The individual did not open the links , but could gauge their nature based on the URLs. The student reported the incident to Public Safety four days later.

Pipe up and turn up

That smell, a kind of smelly smell, a smelly smell that smells smelly. On Nov. 2 at 10:50 p.m., Residence Life staff called Public Safety after smelling suspected marijuana in Poyda Hall. Officers were granted permission to enter the room and found a container with suspected marijuana residue inside, as well as a pipe. Lawrence Police took control of the found property, but no arrest has been made. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Caught red-handed

It was mischief just past midnight. On Nov. 2 at 12:10 a.m., Residence Life staff members were making rounds when they saw a male washing blood from his hands and nose in a Kroner Hall restroom. The man said he exchanged words with another student outside the dorm and initiated physical contact after he was threatened. He sustained no serious injuries, and the second student left campus. The matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh