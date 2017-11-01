Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Interesting choice of weapon

This overprotective parent was on another level. On Oct. 27 at 4:50 p.m., an unknown person who identified himself as the father of a student traveled to the Public Safety office asking permission to give his son a taser to protect himself on campus. Officers asked him if there was a particular incident that made the student feel unsafe to which the parent said there was not. Public Safety advised the parent that tasers are illegal for civilians in New Jersey and, therefore, are prohibited on campus. After he was denied his request , the parent departed the area.

Third floor suspects

So many odors, so little time. On Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m., Public Safety was called to Olson Hall for the report of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers met with a female community advisor who said she smelled suspected marijuana coming from a room on the third floor. After locating the room and determining that the occupants were not there at the time, officers conducted a search and found two small bags of suspected marijuana. They were turned over to the police who filed a report and will conduct a follow-up of the incident.

Reckless driver?

Jumping to conclusions is never cool. On Oct. 29 at 7:15 p.m., a male student reported seeing a gray Honda driving recklessly around campus. Public Safety received another call from the same student a few minutes later who said he found the vehicle in question. After arriving, officers determined the male student was mistaken because the vehicle’s hood was cold to the touch, indicating it had been stationary for awhile. An interview with the vehicle owner confirmed their suspicions when she claimed she had not used her vehicle since 2:45 p.m..

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh