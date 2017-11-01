Rider receives Mayor’s Award

By Lauren Lavelle

Lawrence Township honored Rider with the Mayor’s Award for Economic or Community Development on Oct. 11 at the 19th annual Economic Development Awards Gala.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a recipient of the Mayor’s Award from the Lawrence Township Growth and Redevelopment Committee,” said President Gregory Dell’Omo. “This recognition is particularly gratifying given the long-standing, positive relationship Rider has fostered with the township for so many years. We look forward to continuing our work with the township to bring economic growth and vitalization to the area.”

Based on community enhancement, participation in local activities and overall improvement of quality of life, the award came after several collaborations between Rider and Lawrence including the partnership between eight Rider students and the Lawrence Green Team, earning the Township a Silver Sustainable certification.

The honor was also received by The Lawrenceville School, a local private institution.