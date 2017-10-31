The streak lives: Broncs make playoffs again

By Ryan Connelly

For the 18th consecutive season the field hockey team has made its way into the four-team playoff. The Broncs have clinched a spot and are going to be taking on No. 1 seed Monmouth, who they just lost 5-0 to on Oct. 29.

The Broncs fell into a two-game losing slump as the regular season came to an end. On Oct. 27, Rider fell to Lock Haven, 1-0, as the game went into a shootout. On Oct. 29, the Broncs struggled against Monmouth.

Freshman goalkeeper Lena Vandam had an outstanding 14 saves along with two from the team. The only action on offense was in the 100th minute of the game, when Tamia Roach scored in the shootout for the Bald Eagles.

Lock Haven had the offensive advantage. The Bald Eagles were able to get 24 shots off, 16 of which were on goal, opposed to Rider who only had nine, six on goal.

Vandam said, “I guess I just wasn’t on top of my game and not just me, but the team. We were a bit overwhelmed by Monmouth. I think we have to keep practicing hard and believing in ourselves; that’s the most important part.”

The game against Monmouth did not go as planned.

Last week Head Coach Lori Hussong said it was one of the “must-win” games. The Hawks scored all of their five goals in the first half. After the first half, there was no more offensive action.

Monmouth had a total of 14 shots, 11 on goal. Rider struggled with its offense only able to get two shots off, neither of which were on goal. On the defensive side, Monmouth was able to produce a shutout while Rider had six saves, five of which came from Vandam.

The game against the Hawks will be held on Nov. 3 at Monmouth. The time is still to be determined.