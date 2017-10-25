Mercer student found dead

By Gianluca D’Elia

After a month-long search, police found the body of Nicholas Pratico, 18, at a field near the campus of Mercer County Community College on Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Monday morning, according to Hamilton Township police.

Pratico, a resident of Hamilton, went missing shortly after attending freshman orientation at the community college on Sept. 20. He recently graduated from Notre Dame High School, just 2 miles down the road from Rider, in June. Following the fall semester at Mercer County, Pratico had plans to attend the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts on a scholarship next spring, NJ.com reported.

As of Oct. 24, police had not yet confirmed the cause of death, but investigators told NJ.com they believe Pratico might have taken his own life right after orientation last month.

Notre Dame Chaplain Jason Parzynski told New Jersey 101.5, “I think most people had the thought that he ran away. A lot of students and faculty are struggling with how to respond to what they’re feeling. It’s a challenge because suicide never makes sense.”

Pratico’s family has not released details about funeral services yet.