Rider set to head to Orlando for MAAC Tourney

By Noah P. Gugliotta

A three-game span saw the women’s soccer team win, lose and tie, respectively. Rider beat Iona, 4-0, suffered a tough loss to Siena, 1-0, and had a deadlock score of 1-1 against Manhattan.

The Broncs had a dominant performance on their Senior Recognition Day scoring four goals and yielding none against the Gaels.

Senior forward Michelle Iacono scored Rider’s first goal 25:28 into the first half. Iacono’s seventh goal of the season was assisted by sophomore midfielder Valeria Pascuet and junior midfielder Kourtney Cunningham. This goal set the tone for the rest of the game in the Broncs favor.

Junior back Meghan McCabe scored her first goal of the season with an assist by senior midfielder Shannon Kelly at 31:05 into the first half. Kelly continued the scoring, gaining her first goal of the season with an assist from Iacono 59:41 in the second.

Kelly said, “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates.”

The final goal came in the 88th minute of the game. Kourtney Cunningham shot a laser which deflected off the far post. Valeria Pascuet had her second assist of the day with the final goal in a Rider Broncs win.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said, “The energy is good on the bench, the attackers are playing well.”

The Broncs’ two other games in these past couple weeks didn’t quite go their way, with one loss and one tie.

In their game against Siena, the Broncs were able to control much of the action. The Broncs had 19 shots, 11 of them being saved by Siena’s goaltender Taylor Dorado.

Michelle Iacono had eight shots with four shots on goal. The Broncs had plenty opportunities but were not able to break through and score.

A goal for Siena came at the 80 minute mark for Madison Vasquez with an assist from Darby D’Angelo.

The final game ended in a tie between Rider and Manhattan. There were no goals in the first half of the game. The Jaspers led off the scoring with a goal 64 minutes into the game. This goal saw an assist from Emma Saul and was a rebound from a blast in front of the net.

Iacono scored her eighth goal of the season with a shot from 25 yards out. This equalizing goal was the final one of the game.

This double overtime game ended with Rider having 20 shots and eight on goal against Manhattan with 11 shots and four on goal.

The Broncs will open the MAAC Championship Tournament against Saint Peter’s on Oct. 28.