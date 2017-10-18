Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

We’re yelling timber

There’s another faulty branch, another cracked windshield. On Oct.15 at 1:26 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Kroner Lot for the report of a fallen tree branch. After arriving, officers met with a female student who led them to her vehicle, which was damaged as a result. Officers removed the branch from the windshield, noticed a crack, and are currently looking into the estimated value of the damage.

Concerned friend

That’s what friends are for. On Oct. 10 at 7:33 p.m., Public Safety was called to Seabrook Hall on the Westminster Choir College campus. After arriving, officers met with a male student who was concerned for the well-being of a female student. After searching for and locating the female student, officers conducted a welfare check and determined the situation was under control.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley