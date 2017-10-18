Bulletin board gets set ablaze in Switlik Hall

By Shanna O’Mara

Rider students’ phones buzzed in unison on Oct. 13 as a Rider alert was sent out, regarding arson incidents in Switlik Hall.

According to the message, several posters in the dorm building were set on fire following similar occurrences between Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

Univeristy spokeswoman Kristine Brown said no one was injured and the fires were extinguished quickly, resulting in minor damage.

Junior biology major Jeff Maslanka, who works with the Slackwood Volunteer Fire Company, was called to the scene on Oct. 13.

“We got there about a minute after Public Safety put the fire out,” he said. “We ventilated the building and made sure everyone was OK.”

Brown said, “We are working with the Lawrence Township Police Department to investigate, and Residence Life staff to ask for students’ help to report any suspicious activity.”

Students are asked to report suspicious persons and activity immediately to Public Safety by calling (609) 896-5029 or (609) 896-7777 or 911 in an emergency.