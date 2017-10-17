Scream Screen returns for a night of frightful festivities

By Jessica Vasquez

A Rider tradition has risen from the dead for the fall season.

Thanks to 107.7 The Bronc, Rider’s annual drive-in movie experience— Scream Screen — is back and taking place in the parking lot behind the Student Recreational Center on Oct. 20.

Last year’s Scream Screen was a huge success, with 13 “trunk or treat” stations, pumpkin painting, popular food vendors such as Applebee’s and Purple Cow Ice Cream and a scary movie chosen by Rider’s student body.

This year is sure to be even bigger and better, according to those at the radio station.

Students can expect a number of new additions, including an LED Zombie Golf Course, provided by the Student Entertainment Council and the Rider University Greek Council, over 25 trunk-or-treat stations featuring delicious candy, merchandise, and coupons and food vendors galore.

Another addition includes the first Scream Screen Blood Drive. According to 107.7 The Bronc, the blood drive has been a “smash,” with over 125 student’s pre-registered.

“We have tapped into what the students are looking for, which is a bridge with our events. A bridge between being a kid and being an adult,” the station’s general manager John Mozes said. “It’s an opportunity to be a kid again.”

He added that Scream Screen is good for “recruitment and retention.” It will give existing Rider student’s something exciting to do, as well as entice future students to attend the event, as Rider’s 2017 Fall Open House is that same weekend.

Scream Screen has something for everyone, Mozes said.

“Whether you’re three years old, 21 years old, or 60 years old, we think you can enjoy the event,” he said.

Students have been anxiously waiting for the big reveal of this year’s movie premiere. Addams Family Values, The Conjuring 2, Get Out, Insidious and Silence of the Lambs are this year’s possible flicks.

While students have been voting for which movie will be shown, the winner will be revealed that night.

Freshman sports media major Alexa Goldblum said “a few hundred more people” are anticipated to be at Scream Screen this year compared to last year.

The first 50 cars to arrive will win a pair of tickets to “America’s most horrifying woods” Valley of Fear, located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and a free car wash to Capitol Car Wash in Lawrenceville.

Not only is Scream Screen a whole lot of fun, but because the event is completely student run, it is also the perfect opportunity for engaged learning.

“It is an honor to be part of the promotions team at the Bronc because I get to see how everything is set up behind the scenes and have all my friends come out and enjoy the event,” Goldblum said.

