Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Underage antics

Off-campus parties aren’t for everyone. On Oct. 8 at 2:52 a.m., Public Safety was called to Olson Hall for the report of an alcohol violation. After arriving, officers were led to the room of an underage female student who had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol at an off-campus party. The Lawrence EMS was contacted, and the student was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. She was charged with a violation for the misuse of alcohol.

“Come float with us”

IT is truly terrible when there are clown scares on campus. On Oct. 7 at 10 p.m., a female student contacted Public Safety after discovering red balloons that read “come float with us” left near the front doors of Poyda Hall. After officers arrived, they located the balloons, removed them and surveyed the area. The incident is currently under investigation, and no other instances of this nature have occurred.

Not the most adoorable words

There’s a door vandal on the loose. On Oct. 7 at 11:23 a.m., Public Safety was called to Switlik Hall for the report of graffiti on a residence hall door. After arriving, a community director led officers to the door in question where several derogatory remarks were drawn on with marker. Photographs were taken of the damage, and Public Safety is currently investigating.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh