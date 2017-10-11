Romance and rebellion to collide in Bonnie and Clyde

Junior musical theater major Eleni Kontos and senior musical theater major Daniel Maldonado act in Rider’s version of the Tony award-winning production of Bonnie and Clyde. Taking place during the Great Depression, the two lovers travel across the United States and become partners in crime. Directed and choreographed by theater professor Robin Lewis and musically directed by musical theater professor Nathan Hurwitz, the production will feature blues and gospel music combined with an action-packed storyline. The show will run from Wednesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct 15. in the Yvonne Theater. Tickets can be purchased through the box office or online at http://bit.ly/2gsIKCI.