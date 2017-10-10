Iacono scores twice in shutout over Canisius

By Jennifer Boyer

After starting the season 0-7, the women’s soccer team is 3-1-2 in their last six games — highlighted by a 2-0 shutout over Canisius on Oct. 7.

The Broncs’ offense came out with intensity and passion against Quinnipiac on Oct. 4. The defense fell short in the fourth minute as the Bobcats capitalized by blasting a shot after winning a 50-50 ball at midfield.

Following 80 minutes of scoreless play, the Broncs kept pressuring the Bobcats’ defense. Junior midfielder Sam Picinich didn’t lose hope and was able to collect a rebound off of senior forward Michelle Iacono’s shot. She hammered it in the back of the net to score the equalizer in the 85th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Carmen Carbonell held her ground the whole game by making four saves in the two overtime periods. She held three saves in the second overtime, eventually leading to the draw.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said, “We are seeing some excellent performances from the entire squad and in particular our senior class. They are playing arguably the best soccer of their careers at the moment.”

Next up for the Broncs was a road trip to battle the Canisius Griffins.

Iacono got the Broncs on the board in the 19th minute. She was able to beat the Griffins’ defender to a low cross from sophomore midfielder Erica Ludwikoski across the top of the six-yard box to redirect it in the net.

The Broncs’ offense struck again with three minutes left in the first half, when Iacono added another point to the scoreboard, putting the score at 2-0. She dribbled past a Canisius defender into the 18-yard box and shot the ball inside the near post.

Iacono leads the team after scoring her fifth and sixth goals of the season in the victory over Canisius.

“We want to go out there and have fun and play the best soccer that we can as a team, but at the end of the game we want to walk off that field beating our opponent,” said Iacono.

The Broncs improve to 3-8-2 overall and 3-2-2 in MAAC play. They return to the field Oct. 14 against Iona at 1 p.m. on Ben Cohen Field.