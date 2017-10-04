Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Hide your kids, hide your bikes

There’s a transportation thief on the loose. On Sept. 30 Public Safety was notified of two incidents of bike theft. Officers responded to the first incident at 12:22 a.m., when a Public Safety car was flagged down by a male student in front of Hill Hall. He stated that he parked his bike on a metal bike rack at 3 p.m. and returned to check on it around midnight. The bike was missing and the cable lock keeping the bike in place had been cut. The second incident occurred at 1:47 a.m. when officers responded to a call from the main entrance of Daly’s Dining Hall. A female student reported that four bikes had been stolen from a metal rack near the entrance. She also found cut cable locks near the rack. These incidents are currently under investigation.

Window woes

Window shattering is not the answer. On Sept. 29 at 10:24 p.m., Public Safety received a call from a female community assistant who found a damaged vehicle in the Y and G resident lot. After arriving, officers located the vehicle and saw that the rear window had been shattered. Public Safety contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated she last saw the car at noon and the window was still intact. Officers observed the area but there did not appear to be any cause for the damage. This incident is currently under investigation.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh