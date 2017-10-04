Winter Session at TCNJ
Bystanders gather around a construction trailer after a student accidentally drove her SUV onto its bed on Oct. 3.

Female student drives onto trailer near Fine Arts circle

3 days ago
244 Less than a minute

By Lauren Lavelle

Bystanders gather around a construction trailer after a student accidentally drove her SUV onto its bed on Oct. 3.

A student accidentally drove her vehicle onto a flatbed trailer next to the Fine Arts circle on Oct. 3.

According to Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh, the female student was driving her SUV past the sorority houses toward the science building when the sun obstructed her vision, causing her to drive onto the bed of a trailer unloading equipment for the Fine Arts construction project.

The driver’s side tires were hanging off the edge of the trailer when two tow trucks arrived and safely removed the vehicle from the trailer bed, said Yeh.

No injuries were recorded and there was no damage to the flatbed trailer, Yeh said.

Yeh stated that the damage to the SUV is currently undetermined.

Show More

Related Articles

3 days ago
335

Tuition rises over $40K, data shows

3 days ago
539

Crime statistics find Rider improving in 2016

3 days ago
222

Campaign calls attention to early-semester sexual assault

3 days ago
179

Security Briefs

Check Also

Close