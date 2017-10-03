Lip Sync Battle returns to raise money for good cause

By Jessica Hergert and Jarred Burke

Students will soon have the opportunity to, once again, perform with their peers and raise money for cancer research while doing it.

The third annual Rider Lip Sync Battle is coming to the Rider pub on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Co-sponsored by Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) and the Student Entertainment Council (SEC), the Lip Sync Battle combines entertainment with important philanthropies according to Nicholas Barbati, assistant director of campus life.

“The proceeds will be split between Rider’s Relay for Life, Rider’s largest annual philanthropic event, and St. Jude’s Children Hospital which is the philanthropy of Tau Kappa Epsilon,” Barbati said.

Rider has hosted Relay for Life since 2009 to raise money for cancer research. According to the university’s website, the walk has become “the largest student-run event on the Lawrenceville campus.” More than $425,000 has been raised through the event since its conception at Rider.

Last year, the Lip Sync Battle raised over $150 in donations which kicked off the fundraising campaign for Relay for Life.

The competition is relatively simple, according to Barbati. “[The battle] will feature students performing lip syncs of their favorite songs for the enjoyment of a live crowd in the pub,” he said. “After each act, money will be collected in support of the previous performer. Whoever brings in the most money is declared the champion.”

Barbati hopes the Lip Sync Battle will draw a large crowd as it has in past years. “Both previous Lip Sync Battles were a maximum-capacity turnout,” he said.

With this year being the third competition, the Lip Sync Battle appears to have become a popular tradition on campus along with Cranberry Fest, “I Love College” and MAACness.

The ambiance of the pub is the perfect place for the open-mic-night-styled event particularly because it allows the audience to be involved and engaged with the performers. Barbati said he hopes the crowd brings the same “amazing energy and enthusiasm” that it has in the past.

Paul Schapell, academic chair for TKE, added, “I think what will grab people’s attention at the Lip Sync Battle is the professional choreography that the participants provide. Also, from how into the songs the crowd gets with the singer.”

Schapell is also the head of the scholarship committee for the SEC.

Although he was not directly involved in planning the Lip Sync Battle, Schapell mentioned how he liked seeing TKE and the SEC team up.

“I enjoyed being surrounded by the diverse on-campus affiliates that participate [in the event]. It provides a chance to yell with your friends and see flashing lights, two things that all college kids love.”

When asked what he believes the event will be like, Barbati said, “Students can expect a really fun night of laughter, great music and time spent with their fellow Broncs.”

The Lip Sync Battle will be in the Rider Pub next to Cranberry’s on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Students must be 18 years old to enter and 21 years old to drink.

Printed in the 10/4/17 edition.