Broncs need ‘heart’ to get back on track in MAAC

By Jennifer Boyer

After a two-game winning streak, the women’s soccer team fell short last week, with a loss against Monmouth and a tie with Niagara.

Rider freshman goalkeeper Carmen Carbonell made five saves, keeping the score tight throughout the game on Sept. 27. The Broncs came out with speed in the first half, but the defense gave up the lone goal of the night in the 41st minute to Monmouth who scored off a header from a loose ball.

In the second half, the defense held Monmouth the rest of the game. The offense couldn’t find a way to score, leading to a 1-0 loss against the Hawks.

Monmouth had 13 shots, six of which were on goal. Rider had five shots, with only one on goal from junior back Meghan McCabe in the 69th minute of the game.

The Broncs didn’t give up and maintained their stamina heading toward the next game. The team celebrated Alumni Day this weekend by recognizing former players at halftime.

The women kept up their communication on the field in the first half to stifle the Purple Eagles’ offense. The Rider defense couldn’t hold them off any longer and Niagara scored on a one-on-one opportunity in the box, the first goal of the game.

Senior forward Michelle Iacono showed off her intensity and dedication by tieing the game in the 86th minute. Carbonell punted the ball to midfield, and junior forward Kourtney Cunningham played it to Iacono who scored from 25 yards out over the Niagara goalkeeper.

“I think there is always room for improvement. We need to make sure we are playing hard for 90 minutes, and leaving everything we have out there because it’s heart that will win us a championship,” said Iacono.

Neither team came away with another point. The final score was 1-1. The Broncs move to 2-8-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the MAAC.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said, “To be successful, without timeouts and with 22 interacting people on the field, soccer players need to make many decisions in a game. Decision-making and processing these decisions can not be made without very high levels of verbal and nonverbal communication. The team demonstrated [that] this week, both on the field and on the sideline.”