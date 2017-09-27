Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Toilet troubles

That’s an interesting way to use the restroom. On Sept. 24 at 3:45 p.m., Public Safety was called to Gee Hall for the report of criminal mischief. After arriving, officers were led to the women’s bathroom where they discovered a damaged toilet. Officers cleared the scene and attempted to locate the student who caused the damage. Public Safety currently does not have any suspects, and the cost of the damage is unknown.

Driver’s side dilemma

He has some parking lot problems. On Sept. 22 at 4:15 p.m., Public Safety was called to the lot right outside, for the report of a hit and run. After arriving, officers met with a staff member who claimed someone had caused damage to the rear quarter panel on the driver’s side of his car. There are currently no suspects, and the cost of the damage is unknown.

Interesting odor

Strange odors are never ideal. On Sept. 22 at 6:01 p.m., Public Safety was called to the West Village B parking lot for the report of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers met with a female staff member who said she smelled a strange odor in the parking lot. Officers surveyed the scene but were unable to detect the smell.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley