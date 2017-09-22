Cranberry Fest another success in 2017

By Taylor Castorina and Lauren Cavazzini

Following a timeless Rider tradition, students and faculty flocked to the Campus Mall for this year’s Cranberry Fest on Sept. 16.

There was food, a live band, a beer garden for 21-year-old students and many more activities.

In this video, some students weigh in on what Cranberry Fest means to them, and why they keep coming back every year.

Post by Brandon Scalea