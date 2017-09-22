Place an Ad
Two students battle it out on Sept. 16 on one of the many inflatable attractions at Cranberry Fest, a yearly Rider tradition held on the Campus Mall.

Cranberry Fest another success in 2017

3 days ago
223 Less than a minute

By Taylor Castorina and Lauren Cavazzini

Following a timeless Rider tradition, students and faculty flocked to the Campus Mall for this year’s Cranberry Fest on Sept. 16.

There was food, a live band, a beer garden for 21-year-old students and many more activities.

In this video, some students weigh in on what Cranberry Fest means to them, and why they keep coming back every year.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel “ridernews ridernews” for videos on breaking news, entertainment, sports and more. 

Post by Brandon Scalea

Show More

Related Articles

6 days ago
415

High school rivals turned roommates

2 weeks ago
1,488

Soccer players find home away from home

February 11, 2014
164

Photo Gallery: Snow Around Campus

October 15, 2013
253

Photo Gallery: The Full Monty

Check Also

Close