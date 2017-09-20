Security briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Dangerous intoxication

A night of drinking gone wrong. On Sept. 16 at 3:56 a.m., Public Safety received a call from an Olson Hall Residence Life staff member who was concerned about an underage student who was intoxicated and possibly having a seizure. After arriving at the scene, officers assessed the student and an ambulance was dispatched to their location. The student was transported to Capital Health Regional for further treatment.

Harsh words

These guys woke up on the wrong side of the bed. On Sept. 14 at 5:40 p.m., Public Safety was called to Moore Hall where a student reported there were unknown males yelling derogatory comments toward women out of a window. After arriving, officers could not locate the males, and the matter is still under investigation.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley