Place an Ad

Security briefs

5 days ago
228 Less than a minute

By Lauren Lavelle

Dangerous intoxication

A night of drinking gone wrong. On Sept. 16 at 3:56 a.m., Public Safety received a call from an Olson Hall Residence Life staff member who was concerned about an underage student who was intoxicated and possibly having a seizure. After arriving at the scene, officers assessed the student and an ambulance was dispatched to their location. The student was transported to Capital Health Regional for further treatment.

Harsh words

These guys woke up on the wrong side of the bed. On Sept. 14 at 5:40 p.m., Public Safety was called to Moore Hall where a student reported there were unknown males yelling derogatory comments toward women out of a window. After arriving, officers could not locate the males, and the matter is still under investigation.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley

Show More

Related Articles

5 days ago
3,145

What Dell’Omo, other employees made in 2015

5 days ago
423

Union ratifies tentative three-year contract

5 days ago
1,002

Colleges concerned over potential Title IX changes

5 days ago
307

Timeless Rider traditions live on at Cranberry Fest