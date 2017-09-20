Rider to receive distinct economic honor from Lawrence Township

By Lauren Lavelle

Rider University will be recognized for its positive impact on Lawrence Township next month at the 19th annual economic development awards gala.

The institution is set to receive the Mayor’s Award for Economic or Community Development.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a recipient of the Mayor’s Award from the Lawrence Township Growth and Redevelopment Committee,” said university spokeswoman Kristine Brown. “This recognition is particularly gratifying, given the longstanding, positive relationship Rider has fostered with the township for so many years. We look forward to continuing our work with the township to bring economic growth and vitalization to the area.”

Rider will receive the honor on Oct. 11 with the Lawrenceville School, a local institution that has been named co-recipient of the Mayor’s Award.