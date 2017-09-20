Junior speaks: Where do we work from here?

You’ve probably heard an adult somewhere along the line say, “College years are the fastest, yet best years of your life.” If you haven’t heard it, you probably will soon. Now that I’m a junior, I am looking for internships, looking for jobs and looking for something that’ll benefit me in the best way possible. There are so many places to apply and so many different routes to take. If you’re like me, common questions may arrive: Where do I begin? What type of position should I strive for since I’m only a beginner? Well, let’s explore our options.

Scenario one: You start looking for a company to intern or work at, and you’re unsure if you should apply to a small, unknown company and build your way up, or start at a well-known company where the position doesn’t really matter; you would just be glad to be working there. There is absolutely nothing wrong with reaching for the stars, so if you want to apply to a well- known company, I highly suggest you do so.

Starting at a major organization may result in beginning with a small position, but it is possible that you’ll get a higher position if you work hard enough. The only person that can stop you from reaching where you want to be is you. If you believe that you deserve a high position at a well-known company then by all means, I’m here to encourage you to make it happen.

My advice is to be aware that there will most likely be hardships and stepping stones along the way, being that you’d still be learning new techniques in your field, but don’t let anyone or anything discourage you from working with well-known companies, because you may be just as qualified as the next person. Just stay open-minded, and don’t be afraid to learn new things. Most importantly, don’t give up. If the job you really want doesn’t take you the first time around, or if things don’t turn out the way you planned, try scenario two.

Scenario two (most recommended): Start off small. Work somewhere that may not be well-known, but could possibly lead to higher positions. Part of building a career is networking and getting your name out there; if you start off small, you’re taking more time to build yourself up.

Opportunities can branch out from either one of these options, so do what feels most comfortable. Looking for a career during or after college doesn’t have to be hard, as long as you can have a plan for the next step.

Rider will be hosting its Fall Career Fair on Sept. 28 in the Student Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is a great way to see what is out there and to learn more about various job opportunities. Attending may just help you find what you’re looking for.

— Sierra McCoy

Junior communication studies major

Published in the 9/20/17 issue.