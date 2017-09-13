Place an Ad

Security Briefs

2 weeks ago
402 Less than a minute

By Lauren Lavelle

A slashing situation

Hopefully he had a spare tire. On Sept. 8 at 12:30 p.m., Public Safety was called to the commuter parking lot for the report of damage to a vehicle. After arriving, officers met with the student victim who claimed that, sometime between 8:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., an unknown person caused a puncture to the driver’s side rear wheel of his vehicle. The value of the damage is currently unknown, and Public Safety is now investigating the matter.

Trapped in Sweigart

She should’ve used the stairs. On Sept. 8 at 4 a.m., Public Safety responded to a call from a vendor employee stuck in an elevator in Sweigart Hall. After arriving, officers located the victim and eventually freed her from the elevator. No damage was noted, and the victim did not seek medical attention.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley

 

Show More

Related Articles

5 days ago
3,145

What Dell’Omo, other employees made in 2015

5 days ago
423

Union ratifies tentative three-year contract

5 days ago
1,002

Colleges concerned over potential Title IX changes

5 days ago
307

Timeless Rider traditions live on at Cranberry Fest