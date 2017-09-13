Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

A slashing situation

Hopefully he had a spare tire. On Sept. 8 at 12:30 p.m., Public Safety was called to the commuter parking lot for the report of damage to a vehicle. After arriving, officers met with the student victim who claimed that, sometime between 8:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., an unknown person caused a puncture to the driver’s side rear wheel of his vehicle. The value of the damage is currently unknown, and Public Safety is now investigating the matter.

Trapped in Sweigart

She should’ve used the stairs. On Sept. 8 at 4 a.m., Public Safety responded to a call from a vendor employee stuck in an elevator in Sweigart Hall. After arriving, officers located the victim and eventually freed her from the elevator. No damage was noted, and the victim did not seek medical attention.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. James Flatley