16 years later, those lost in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are remembered

16 years later, those lost in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are remembered

By Lauren Lavelle

Members of the Rider community were invited to attend a flag-lowering ceremony on Monday for the Rider alumni who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Gregory Dell’Omo was accompanied by representatives of the Lawrenceville community, including the local police and fire department, who rang a symbolic bell as the names of the victims were read.

Student representatives from the Student Government Association also placed a wreath at the base of the lowered campus flag in honor of the victims.