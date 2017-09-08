Graduate student arrested after wild ride on campus

By Mary-Lyn Buckley

An international graduate student was arrested on campus after police say he crashed a professor’s car.

Lawrence Police arrested David Madjrouh on Sept. 8 after he was seen wildly driving a brown Subaru SUV on campus, which he then crashed outside of the Mail Services building. Several police and Public Safety cars chased Madjrouh until the vehicle finally came to a stop.

A musical theater major told The Rider News that Madjrouh allegedly borrowed the car from an acting professor. The car was seen driving around campus at speeds estimated to be between 70 and 80 miles per hour, according to a Public Safety officer.

Sophomore education major Jordan Dobzanski said she was almost hit by the vehicle.

“I turned around and all I hear is everyone screaming my name, and I jumped out of the way,” Dobzanski said. “I’m relieved. If he hit me driving at the speed he was going, I would have been dead.”

Lawrenceville police have arrested David Madjrouh. Police remain at the scene trying to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/3HOrjp8KTH — Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) September 8, 2017

“He was going so fast,” sophomore criminal justice major Kailee Harmstead said. “Everyone was just in shock to see him go that fast. When he went around the corner, his car nearly flipped. The first time everyone was confused, but when he came around a second time, that’s when everyone started flipping out. We were saying, ‘We need to call the police.’ It was definitely a close call.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information in urged to contact Lawrence Police.