Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Illegal activities

Not an ideal way to start off the school year. On Aug. 29 at 10:55 p.m., Public Safety was called to Poyda Hall for the report of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers pinpointed the room the smell was coming from and asked the room occupant for permission to search the room. Permission was granted, and illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were found amongst the room occupant’s belongings. The Lawrence Township police were contacted, and the student was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

An underage issue

It’s not always a good idea to test your limits. On Sept. 5 at 1:12 a.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall after a residence life staff member reported a student was feeling sick. After arriving, officers determined the underage student had been consuming alcohol. An ambulance was contacted and the student was transported to the hospital. The student will be referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Stomach debacle

At least he made it to the health office. On Sept. 4 at 7:23 p.m., Public Safety was called to the area outside of the Student Health Center for a medical emergency. After arriving, officers encountered a student complaining of abdominal pains. Officers calmed the student down, an ambulance was requested and the student was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

— Information provided by Captain of Public Safety Jim Flatley