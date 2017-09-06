Basketball Player Arrested

By Gianluca D’Elia

A men’s basketball player, who was arrested in late June for weapons and drug charges, is now dealing with the consequences.

Dimencio Vaughn, 20, was arrested on June 19 in South Windsor, Connecticut after police responded to a dispute at a local park. One of the individuals involved reported that the suspect had a handgun, according to WTNH News 8, a local Connecticut news outlet. Police officers stopped the suspect’s car and found a BB gun and a small amount of marijuana, and identified Vaughn as the suspect.

Rider University spokeswoman Kristine Brown confirmed that Vaughn will return to Rider this semester and that he remains a member of the men’s basketball team.

Although he is still on the roster, Head Coach Kevin Baggett said Vaughn is suspended indefinitely, “making sure he does what he needs” to be able to play again.

Vaughn is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 11, Baggett said.

Vaughn, a sophomore forward, missed most of his freshman season with a torn ACL.