BREAKING: Administration, AAUP reach tentative agreement

By Gianluca D’Elia

The Rider administration and the chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract on Sept. 1, according to a University Communications announcement that was released at 10:30 p.m. the same day.

The previous three-year contract expired on Aug. 31, but negotiations for a new contract ran past midnight and into the next day. The faculty contract represents 580 professors, librarians, coaches and athletic trainers at Rider and Westminster Choir College.

The tentative agreement averts a possible faculty strike, informational picketing or other job actions that could have disrupted Rider’s Sept. 6 start of classes. Faculty members voted Aug. 31, with an overwhelming majority of over 200 members voting “yes,” to authorize such actions if necessary.

Contract details were not publicized. A ratification meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at the Yvonne Theatre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to an announcement from the AAUP.

