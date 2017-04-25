logo



The Rider News > Opinion > Letters to the Editor > To the Editor: Professor: A thank you to Rider students and GSS coverage

To the Editor: Professor: A thank you to Rider students and GSS coverage

25 Apr 2017
, , , , , , , ,

To the editor:

On behalf of the Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program, I wish to thank The Rider News staff, especially Megan Lupo, for coverage of our outreach and involvement in the Rider community during the spring semester. Megan’s articles on the co-sponsored GSS/Student Government Association bus to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21 and her preview and review of the 35th anniversary of the GSS Colloquium held on Mar. 29 have helped make GSS a more visible presence in the Rider campus community. I also thank Samantha Sawh and Samantha Brandbergh for their help in initiating coverage of GSS events.

Three Rider GSS Colloquium presenters—Kate Bradley ’17, Melissa Morrissey ’17 and John Modica ’18 — were selected to present papers at the New Jersey Women’s and Gender Studies Consortium Colloquium at Drew University on Mar. 30. Bradley won the Best Paper award for “I Change My Mind: Women and the Repeal of Prohibition.” Dr. Erica Ryan, incoming director of GSS beginning in 2017-18, is co-chair of NJWGSC. We are proud to know that our Rider students have achieved state recognition for their exceptional academic research in gender and sexuality studies. And I thank our GSS program faculty for encouraging their students to engage in research that leads toward achieving gender and sexual equality.

— Dr. Mary Morse

Director of Gender and Sexuality Studies, Professor of English

Related Articles

  1. Letter to the Editor: Professor recounts gender conference success
  2. Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who helped colloquium succeed
  3. Letter to The Editor: Colloquium congrats
  4. Letter to the Editor: Professor grateful for support Women’s March
  5. GASSP colloquium celebrates girl power

Contact Us

The Rider News, Ridge House
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Phone: (609) 896-5256
Fax: (609) 895-5696
Email: ridernews@rider.edu

Twitter Widget

Social Counters

Search


Archives