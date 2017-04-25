To the Editor: Professor: A thank you to Rider students and GSS coverage

To the editor:

On behalf of the Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program, I wish to thank The Rider News staff, especially Megan Lupo, for coverage of our outreach and involvement in the Rider community during the spring semester. Megan’s articles on the co-sponsored GSS/Student Government Association bus to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21 and her preview and review of the 35th anniversary of the GSS Colloquium held on Mar. 29 have helped make GSS a more visible presence in the Rider campus community. I also thank Samantha Sawh and Samantha Brandbergh for their help in initiating coverage of GSS events.

Three Rider GSS Colloquium presenters—Kate Bradley ’17, Melissa Morrissey ’17 and John Modica ’18 — were selected to present papers at the New Jersey Women’s and Gender Studies Consortium Colloquium at Drew University on Mar. 30. Bradley won the Best Paper award for “I Change My Mind: Women and the Repeal of Prohibition.” Dr. Erica Ryan, incoming director of GSS beginning in 2017-18, is co-chair of NJWGSC. We are proud to know that our Rider students have achieved state recognition for their exceptional academic research in gender and sexuality studies. And I thank our GSS program faculty for encouraging their students to engage in research that leads toward achieving gender and sexual equality.

— Dr. Mary Morse

Director of Gender and Sexuality Studies, Professor of English