Security Briefs

Watch your profanity

This student clearly wasn’t in the mood for recreation. On April 14 at 11:20 p.m., Public Safety was called to the Student Recreation Center (SRC) for the report of disorderly conduct. After arriving, officers met with an SRC staff member who stated a male student was loud, used profanity toward her and failed to follow the rules of the recreation center. Officers removed the student from the scene and referred him to the Office of Community Standards.

Marijuana mishap

He was caught marijuana-handed. On April 23 at 10:15 p.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall because of an unidentified odor. After arriving, officers met with a residence life staff member who detected the smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room. After gaining permission to enter the room, officers discovered a student in possession of the substance. The Lawrence Township Police Department was notified and the student was arrested.

Cardboard confusion

Not the Bronc’s biggest fan. On April 20 at 2:45 p.m., Public Safety was called to North Hall for the report of a theft. After arriving, officers discovered a Bronc cardboard cutout was missing from the lobby. After investigating further, officers obtained the identity of the student who stole the cutout, and the matter was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver