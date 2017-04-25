Green Corner: Take a step toward sustainability at the Climate March

Walking around Rider’s campus, it’s easy to spot the different sustainability initiatives that the university engages in. There are green Terracycle buckets in residence hall bathrooms to recycle beauty and hygiene products, water bottle refill stations across campus and even a new writing utensil brigade to recycle old pens, markers, etc. The Office of Sustainability and Eco Reps also host many events throughout the semester to promote more sustainable living at Rider. These include National Campus Sustainability Day, Earth Day, the Green Film series and much more. We will be participating in another larger scale event on April 29 by marching in the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 2, 2014, the initial climate march took place in New York City, with an estimated 311,000 in attendance. It was considered to be the largest climate demonstration in history. This month, over 100,000 people have already signed up to participate, and it is expected that more will be in attendance, according to The Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

There are also sister marches happening across the country in cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and cities close to Rider like Princeton. Even different places around the world are hosting marches, from London all the way to Kyoto, Japan.

For senior digital media major Jennifer Fanelli, participating in this march is something she’s been looking forward to since she first heard about it.

“After the election, I read a lot of articles on the internet about different protests that were being organized,” she said. “When I heard about this climate march, I signed up as soon as I could. Environmental issues have an impact on every single person on this planet, and I think it’s part of my responsibility to help protect it from pollution and harm.”

The opportunity to be a participant in the People’s Climate March allows individuals the occasion to engage in civic activism.

By sponsoring a group to attend this event, Rider is continuing to represent itself as an institution dedicated to sustainability and a more environmentally sound future. It is allowing its name to be shared on a wide platform as a place that cares about what happens to the climate and as an educational establishment that prompts its students and employees to become more involved with civic activities, such as peaceful assembly and marching.

— Marianna Buseman

Lawrenceville EcoRep

Printed in the 4/26/17 issue.