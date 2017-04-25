Broncs take 4th at MAACs

By Brandon Scalea

The golf team finished in the middle of the pack at the MAAC Championships on April 23.

In the three-round tournament, Rider had a better score than each previous round, posting an overall output of 920. The Broncs shot 302 in the final round to finish in a fourth-place tie with Monmouth.

St. Peter’s was the tournament champion, finishing 10 strokes ahead with a score of 910. The Peacocks used a late push to overcome a significant 7-stroke deficit to second-place Siena. Manhattan finished third at 918 strokes.

Head Coach Jason Barry said the team did everything it could to win; it just wasn’t in the cards.

“We were only there to win the tournament and we’re very disappointed not to do so. The guys played a lot of good golf, but the bad holes destroyed our chances of winning.”

Bronc sophomore Eder Moreno earned the fifth spot on the final leaderboard with a three-round score of 225. He shot a 75 in round three, including three birdies on par 4s.

Moreno tied with Siena’s Michael Christifulli. The overall winner, Mike Winters of St. Peter’s, finished just five strokes ahead at 220. Siena also had the No. 2 overall golfer, Jake Holt, who finished just a stroke out of first place.

Rider freshman Jake Sollon had the best single-round performance of the tournament, posting a score of 70, which is notably two strokes under par. Sollon finished at 229 after three rounds and tied for 11th. A four-stroke penalty in round one ultimately kept him out of the MAAC final top five.

Barry said the freshman has a bright future.

“Jake played an excellent final round,” he said. “I am looking forward to having him return next season. It’s been fun to watch him progress.”

Seniors Parker Mann, Aaron Simone and Sam DiGaetano each notched a birdie in round three. They finished 17th, 27th and 35th, respectively. DiGaetano was named to the All-MAAC Academic Team.

Simone said the team was disappointed with the overall finish.

“We felt like, with the talent on this team, this was finally going to be the year we knocked down the championship,” he said. “But we came up 10 shots short. We definitely underperformed; it wasn’t from lack of effort, things just didn’t go our way.”

However, Simone added that he’s very comfortable with the direction the team is heading after he graduates.

“This program has been trending upward since I got here,” he said. “I think we definitely have a bright future. If our young talent continues to find ways to get better, they can achieve anything they want to.”