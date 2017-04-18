Support for the president declared

By Shanna O’Mara

In the midst of the no-confidence vote being considered by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), the Board of Trustees came forward to express its complete faith in President Gregory Dell’Omo and his administrative staff.

“The board is confident in the direction of our university and fully supportive of President Dell’Omo’s efforts to lead Rider forward, including in upcoming AAUP negotiations,” Michael Kennedy, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “We are certain of President Dell’Omo’s ability to protect and promote the long-term interests of Rider as an institution.”

University spokesperson Kristine Brown said progress will continue within the institution.

“President Dell’Omo and his administrative team were pleased to receive the full support and confidence of the Board of Trustees,” Brown said. “We will continue to work collaboratively with the entire Rider community to address the important challenges we face.”

Kennedy and the board members unanimously passed this resolution.

“Recognizing the broad set of issues facing higher education, and private universities in particular, the board directed President Dell’Omo, from the outset, to develop a strategy to better position the university for future success,” Kennedy said. “In response, President Dell’Omo has worked tirelessly to develop a larger strategic plan.”

On April 17, the president sent an email to the Rider community, thanking the over 100 contributors to the strategic planning process and asking for feedback regarding the revised draft plan, set to be available on Canvas by April 19.

Two forums are scheduled for April 24 at 12 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater and April 25 at 3:30 p.m. in the Mercer Room.