Security Briefs

That bin is on fire

Reduce, reuse and don’t recycle cigarettes. On April 15 at 3 p.m., Public Safety officers were dispatched to the Bart Luedeke Center on the report of a fire. After arriving, officers spoke to a female student who stated that someone was sitting on a bench smoking a cigarette and disposed of it in the recycling bin. After he left, the bin began to produce smoke. Upon further examination, officers discovered small flames coming from inside the can. The flames were quickly extinguished, but the bin was damaged beyond repair. Facilities has been notified, and the cost of the recycling bin is currently unknown.

Driver’s side nightmare

He definitely didn’t expect to wake up to this. On April 10 at 9:08 a.m., a male student came to Public Safety to report that someone urinated on the driver’s side of his vehicle in the administration parking lot in front of the Bart Luedeke Center. The student said he parked his vehicle on April 9 at 3 p.m. and everything appeared to be fine. He discovered the alleged urination the next morning. The substance was cleaned, and the investigation is continuing.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver