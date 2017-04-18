logo



Letter to the Editor: Professor: theater brings inspiration and success to Rider

18 Apr 2017
To the Editor:

How wonderful that theater and musical theater continue to inspire the community with such high quality and meaningful productions by so many gifted students. Trent Blanton’s recent soulful “Once On This Island” is a perfect example, but I could as easily reference Miriam Mill’s  provocative interpretation of “Inherit the Wind” or Robin Lewis’s professional level “White Christmas” last semester. I was proudly at the helm of the theater program for over three decades until my retirement in 2009 and since then have been one of the new school’s most avid fans.  Its growth has been nothing short of breathtaking, doubling the number of productions and recruiting great young actors, singers and dancers from all over the country. The fact that performing arts has developed this fast into a nationally recognized program attests to the quality not only of the students but a faculty and staff that are without equal. Rider has a long and proud tradition of quality theater education that goes back almost 70 years.  These outstanding new faculty, staff and students will now take the program into areas never dreamed of before. What an amazing success story for Rider.

— Patrick Chmel

Professor Emeritus

 

Printed in the 4/19/17 issue.

