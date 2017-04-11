The Rider News rakes in wins

By Shanna O’Mara

The Rider News was presented with several awards at the Society of Professional Journalists’ (SPJ) Region 1 Mark of Excellence Awards and at the New Jersey Collegiate Press Association (NJCPA) Awards Luncheon. Both events were on April 8.

Senior Thomas Regan and junior Brandon Scalea too

k first in the SPJ category of general news reporting for their article titled “Enrollment increases, savings critical to Rider’s future.” The piece, which delved into Rider’s financial deficit and the consideration of a plan which included the sale of Westminster Choir College, is now entered into a nationwide competition.

Regan was also a finalist in this category and in the category of photo illustration along with senior Mackenzie Emmens. Scalea was a finalist in the sports column writing category. Senior Samantha Sawh was a finalist in editorial writing.

Six SPJ awards is the most The Rider News has ever won in one year. Last year, the staff collectively won five.

Emmens, junior Samantha Brandbergh and senior Emily Klingman won first prize at the NJCPA ceremony for layout & design. Scalea won second place for news writing. Sawh won third place for editorial writing.