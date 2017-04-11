Security Briefs

logo



11 Apr 2017
By Lauren Lavelle

Stuck in Scheide

Looks like they’ll be taking the stairs for a while. On April 8 at 6:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Scheide Student Center at Westminster to retrieve four students stuck in an elevator. When they arrived, officers reached out to facilities management who were able to help the students open the door from the inside. Each student was able to get out without incident. Facilities has determined the elevator is broken and the elevator repair company has been notified.

 

Portrait Prankster

This person must really idolize his professors. On April 7 at 10:13 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Memorial Hall on the report of a theft. When they arrived, officers met with a staff member who directed them to the School of Education photo gallery on the first floor where a photo of a staff member was missing from the wall. Later in the day, staff members discovered four more items missing from the photo gallery on the upper floor as well. Public Safety is currently investigating.

