Security briefs

Smelly situation

That’s definitely not what the room is designated for. On March 29 at 8:20 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Hall for a report of suspected marijuana. When officers arrived, they met with two staff members who led them to a currently vacant room where the odor was coming from. Officers entered the room and found a small amount of marijuana and two empty prescription bottles that belonged to former occupants. No one is registered to occupy the room. Public Safety’s investigation is still ongoing.

Smelly situation, part two

The odor wasn’t a good sign. On April 2 at 10:30 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to University House for a report of suspected marijuana. Upon arrival, officers detected a slight odor. They found the area where the odor was the strongest and knocked on the door. The room occupant gave them permission to search the room, and officers discovered drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana. The room occupant took responsibility for the items. The police were contacted immediately, and the student was arrested.

Well, that stinks

Smelly substances are never fun. On April 2 at 11:39 p.m., Public Safety officers were dispatched to Ziegler Hall on the report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, they met with two students who said their residence doorway was sprayed with an unknown substance giving off a rancid smell. Officers examined the area and contacted a cleaning service to remove the substance from the door. Public Safety urges anyone with information to contact them.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver