Rider ‘work family’ mourns Diane Carter

By Gianluca D’Elia

Diane Carter, assistant to the vice president of University Advancement, passed away on March 16 at the Compassionate Care Hospice at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, New Jersey. She was 65 years old.

Carter worked at Rider for 23 years. Jonathan Meer, the current vice president of University Advancement, who worked with Carter for nearly 12 years, said she held their division of the university together, both as a professional and a friend. She was known for planning luncheons and holiday parties.

“There was really nothing she wouldn’t do to help move the university forward,” Meer said. “She was a mentor to many people, especially new employees who didn’t know how to get things done. She would always let me know where there were issues I was not aware of, and she’d always let me know if there was an employee that needed a pat on the back.”

Barbara Jacobs, director of donor research and relationship management, said, “[Carter] was my lunch buddy and my sounding board. She was a genuine, down-to-earth person that cared about everybody, she was willing to help anybody that would stop in her office, and she kind of ran our office.”

Meer praised Carter as the rock that held the University Advancement office together.

“She was the person people would go to with good news and bad news,” he said. “She was a great budget manager. There were five vice presidents in the span of 10 years. There was a lot of turnover, and in all of that time, she was constant.”

Carter is survived by her husband, Robert; her son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Christine Carter; her daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Ryan Littlefield; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Patricia Allen; a sister, Kathleen Allen; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Edward Hennigan; and her granddaughter, Ava Catherine Carter.

After a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Ewing, Carter was buried in the Ewing Church Cemetery on March 23.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family has requested that loved ones donate memorial gifts to University Advancement in support of student scholarships.

“What was most meaningful for her, even as she was passing away, was to make sure some good would come of it,” Meer said. “I miss her strength, her sense of humor, her sense of family — we spend more time with our colleagues sometimes than we do with our family members at home. This was a work family.”

Gifts in her memory may be sent to Rider University, Office of University Advancement, Attn: Karin Klim, 2083 Lawrence Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.