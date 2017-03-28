Business meetings and sightseeing throughout China

By Austin Betz

Attending Rider’s study tour to China over spring break was an amazing experience. Our group met representatives, executives and founders of companies, such as Huawei, a multinational telecommunications company, Google Beijing, and Shenzhen Horn Audio, a manufacturer of audio products. We also met entrepreneurs, such as the founder and chief designer of Thrudesign, the research and development center of the Hong Kong Science and Technology park. We also got to know fellow students from Beijing’s Central University of Finance and Economics. It all was a great networking opportunity offered by Rider’s Center for International Education (CIE).

In addition to learning about China’s corporate side, we toured many United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage and cultural sites. We skipped a line miles long to enter the historic Tiananmen Square during a major political conference, rode rickshaws through Beijing’s Hutong neighborhoods and toured the Forbidden City, the National Opera House, Victoria’s Peak, overlooking Hong Kong, and Victoria Harbor. In addition, we were bartering in markets such as the Pearl Market and Stanley market, took a ski lift onto the great wall, and road toboggans back down the mountain.

Rider’s CIE and its partner, Asia Institute, couldn’t have planned a more exciting and educational adventure in a short 10 days. We had dinners at authentic restaurants. We were able to experience Peking opera theaters and the incomparable hot pot style dinner. The bustling streets of Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong were transformed into a welcoming home for the 10 of us, thanks to our professors Jia Shen and Lauren Eder, both professors of information systems and supply chain managment. The trip coordinators from the Asia Institute, who became valued companions and friends throughout our travels on the other side of the globe, inspired each of us to look forward to another trip to China in the future.

Originally printed in the 3/29/17 edition.