BREAKING: Rider will search for third party buyer for WCC

28 Mar 2017

Faculty, students and families gather outside of North Hall, where the Board of Trustees met for a decision, in protest of a possible closure of the Princeton campus.

By Shanna O’Mara and Thomas Regan

Rider will look to sell Westminster Choir College to a third party, President Gregory Dell’Omo announced at a press briefing at 2 p.m. on March 28.

Dell’Omo said a third party buyer, such as a “not-for-profit institution like us,” would either purchase the campus and keep the WCC programs in the Princeton location or sell to an organization that would bring the programs to its location.

“Everybody’s interest, first and foremost, is how you preserve the legacy of Westminster Choir College,” Dell’Omo said. “That is critical. And that’s why we want to move forward with the help and support of as many stakeholders as possible.”

Rider intends to use the proceeds from such a transaction on facilities, academic programs and scholarship funding, Dell’Omo said.

He said the university has received several “preliminary inquiries” already.

However, the president would not say how much the university expects to make on a potential sale, though he noted the board has a range it would be willing to accept.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees Michael Kennedy would not reveal the nature of the board’s vote.

“I’m not going to comment whether it was unanimous or not because the board made the decision and it’s according to our bylaws.”

