Rider News breaks its own record

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has named The Rider News executive editor Thomas Regan, sports editor Brandon Scalea, opinion editor Samantha Sawh and design manager Mackenzie Emmens as Northeast regional winners of Mark of Excellence Awards. The specifics of the awards will be announced at a ceremony on April 8. The staff won a total of six awards.

This is the highest number of Mark of Excellence Awards that The Rider News has won in a year. Last year, The Rider News received five awards from the SPJ.

Three pieces were also recognized in the N.J. College Newspaper Awards. Emmens and features and arts & entertainment editors Samantha Brandbergh and Emily Klingman won first prize for layout & design. Scalea won second place for news writing. Sawh won third place for editorial writing.