Security briefs

Intense remarks

If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all. On Feb. 28 at 3:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Student Success Center on the report of a student failing to comply with directions. Upon arrival, officers met with a staff member who stated he attempted to give a male student a direction and he responded with a threatening remark. The matter was referred to the office of community standards.

Key troubles

They’re definitely not getting an A. On March 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., unknown students traveled to the Memorial Lot and keyed a staff member’s car. Upon arrival, officers discovered scratches on the driver’s side front and rear doors. The area was then cleared and officers attempted to find witnesses. There are currently no suspects, and Public Safety encourages anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Basement window blues

That’s one way to leave a building. On March 3 at 12 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the basement of Kroner Hall on the report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers observed a 30 inch by 24 inch window was broken. Currently, officers are unaware of how the damage occurred or how much it will cost to replace it. Public Safety urges anyone with information to come forward immediately.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver