Security briefs

Parking failure

He’s going to have to take his driving habits somewhere else. On Feb. 16 at 1:21 p.m., Public Safety was informed that a student failed to follow protocol after he was restricted from driving on campus. After he was told his driving privileges had been revoked, the student received additional parking summonses. Public Safety informed the student of the matter once again and then handed the issue over to the Office of Community Standards.

Workout with a side of exhaustion

More of a reason to sit on the couch and watch movies instead. On Feb. 16 at 3:57 p.m., Public Safety responded to a medical emergency in the Maurer Gymnasium weight room. Upon arrival, officers were brought to a female student who felt faint after working out for a long period of time. After calming her down, officers offered to transport her to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment, but the student declined.

Logging gone wrong

New fire pit, same old problems. On Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the fire pit area of the Bart Luedeke Center on the report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers were informed that unknown persons removed a porcelain log from the fire pit and reportedly threw it on the ground and broke it. Officers removed the log and checked the area for further damage. There are currently no suspects or witnesses at this time, and Public Safety urges students to contact them with any information.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver