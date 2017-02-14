Security briefs

Dunk gone wrong

He’s no LeBron James. On Feb. 8 at 10:14 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Student Recreation Center to assist with a student injury. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male student had injured his right middle finger on a basketball net rim after attempting to dunk a basketball. Officers provided the student with ointment and a Band-Aid for the wound. Further medical attention was offered, but the student declined.

Verbal confrontation

He really didn’t want to quiet down. On Feb. 9 at 2:38 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to West Village B on the report of disorderly conduct. Upon arrival, officers met with members of residence life staff who asked the officers to help them address a noise violation. After getting permission to enter the room where the violation occurred, officers encountered a group of students. One male student in particular verbally threatened a residence staff member, prompting officers to refer the matter to community standards.

Lurking on a Saturday morning

She probably had other plans. On Feb. 11 at 1:05 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Hall on the report of a male student lurking outside the building. Upon arrival, officers met with a resident staff member who stated the male student claimed he was waiting for a female resident of Kroner to meet him outside. The staff member told officers the female student in question was not in her room so there was no reason to let the male student inside. Officers met with the male student and asked him to leave several times before he finally complied.

