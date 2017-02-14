Honoring and remembering Professor Susan Glazer

By Shanna O’Mara

Winner of over 200 literacy awards from reading councils across the world, Susan Mandel Glazer, professor emeritus of graduate education at Rider, passed away on Feb. 13. She was 78.

Born in Jersey City, Glazer was a Rockette as a teenager and fell in love with musical theater. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Syracuse University, her Master of Arts from New York University and her doctorate in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

During her 45 years at Rider, Glazer founded and chaired the graduate program that prepared teachers to be reading specialists. She also established the Center for Reading and Writing, pairing children with graduate students. Throughout her 35 years as director of the program, she authored 18 books and more than 200 articles on literacy education. She served as president of the International Reading Association (IRA) and was named the IRA Teacher Educator of the Year.

She is survived by her companion, Ernst Heilbrunn; two sisters, Lesley Morrow and Lynn Cohen; nephew Darren J. Cohen and niece Stephanie M. Bushell, along with two great-nieces and two great-nephews, and many friends.

Musical selections performed by students will begin at 10:30 a.m on Feb. 15 in Gill Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus.

Memorial contributions in honor of Susan Glazer may be made in support of Rider’s Musical Theater Program.