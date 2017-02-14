Editor’s Corner: Get the job: Tips for landing pre-grad work

As many of us enjoyed our snow day on Feb. 9, I got the phone call I had been waiting for. I ran down the hallway from my bedroom and yelled to my mom, “I got the job!”

I sent out numerous applications, waited for months and, finally, I was offered a position. Now that I have successfully navigated through getting a job post-grad, I would like to share some tips so that other seniors can be successful, too.

Networking

It is important to reach out to professionals in the field and communicate your interests to them. I had an internship and spoke with my manager to get an inside view of what positions were open within the company. If you didn’t have this luxury, find a company that interests you and see if you can sit down for an informational interview with someone in a position you would like to have. Ask them questions about the position and see if you would like working there. Once you’re done the interview, send a thank you letter, connect on LinkedIn and make sure you continue the conversation. You never know if they might send you a few job descriptions.

Be Persistent

Many times, it can be disheartening when an employer doesn’t get back to you, but it never hurts to reach out to them. If you haven’t heard back, pick up the phone and ask if the position is still available and show them you’re still interested. Showing persistence and being proactive helps employers move your résumé to the top of the pile. I had to ask a few times about the positions that I was interviewing for and get some help along the way, but it paid off in the end.

Build a top-notch résumé

The manager from my internship sent my résumé around to many people she knew within the company. This allowed me to get exposure to different teams and have many eyes on my experience. But without a good résumé, this wouldn’t have been possible. Rider’s career services is willing to help anyone in need of grooming their résumé. It has booklets with résumé, cover letter, and thank you letter examples that can guide you to the right track. Career services can also prep you for an interview by holding a mock interview with you. If anyone needs career prep, they can go to rider.edu/careerservices.

Start Early

I started looking for a job in the fall of 2016 and it took me until February to get an offer. If you haven’t already started looking, I would suggest starting now because commencement is right around the corner. If you’re a junior or are an underclassman, internships are the best way to go. I can honestly say that without my internships I wouldn’t have gained the experience necessary to obtain the position that I have now.

Getting a job before graduation may seem daunting but it’s a challenge worth fighting for. Through some hard work and determination, a position can be on your horizon in no time.

—Alexis Schulz

Senior journalism major

Printed in the 2/15/17 issue.