Taylor shines against local rival; team ready for MAAC’s

By Aliyaah Lindsey

The Broncs took on neighboring rivals TCNJ on Feb. 3, in hopes of continuing their success this season and preparing for the MAAC Championship.

Sophomore Tierra Taylor had a standout performance, taking wins in the 55-meter and 200-meter relay.

“She is in real good form right now and we will be relying on her to provide many sprint points at the MAACs,” said Coach Bob Hamer.

The great play didn’t end there for the Broncs, as Rider swept TCNJ in the 55-meter hurdle. Senior Daria Chadwick took first with a time of 8.17 and juniors Sara Gardner and Lexie Fraction took second and third place, respectively. Gardner finished with a time of 8.18 and Fraction finished with a time of 8.21, all three ECAC-qualifying times.

“Daria Chadwick also picked up a few wins, which was good since she missed a meet earlier with illness,” Hamer said. “It is always real important to get back out there and get back to form after missing some time and she is right where we need her to be at this moment.”

Continuing strong play from last week, junior Karoline Sandvig grabbed first place with a distance of 16.80-meters. Although Sandvig has had strong performances recently, she still says that she has much to improve on.

“In order to continue having a successful indoor season, I need to really buckle down and work twice as hard,” Sandvig said. “I still have a lot to work on my throws so that each meet I get closer to my goal. I’m focusing more on technique and on releasing the weight at the right moment.”

Following closely behind, freshman Jules Fidele threw an ECAC-qualifying toss of 16.78 meters.

For the men, junior Tyree Adams had a strong performance in the long jump event. Adams finished first with an IC4A-qualifying jump of 7.15-meters.

“[He] stepped up and hit a big jump in the long jump. He has struggled a bit this year and this is definitely going to give him some confidence going into the championship portion of our schedule,” Hamer said.

Also putting up IC4A-qualifying distances, junior David Gaynor threw 15.84-meters and sophomore Marcell Brown threw 15.70-meters.

The Broncs competed at a high level, showing a glimpse as to what is to come for the MAAC Championships.

“We are definitely gaining confidence each week as we prepare for MAACs,” Hamer said. “We will feel better about our chances once the remainder of our team returns from injury and illness. We are hoping to be as close to full strength as possible by the end of next weekend. We need to be healthy going into the championship if we expect to contend for the championship.”

The Broncs will travel to Staten Island to compete at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Fast Track National Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 10, one week before the MAAC Championship.

“The team is very confident going into the MAAC’s,” Sandvig said. “Prior to the TCNJ Dual, Coach Brett Harvey and Hamer told us that the door to the Championship is wide open and we need to ‘run in’ and claim the title. I am confident that with our coaching staff, our talented freshman class and our seasoned upperclassmen, that we’ll have a great outcome at MAACs. We have a good chance at claiming the championship for Rider.”