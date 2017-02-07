Security briefs

ID card madness

Free lunch is just so hard to come by these days. On Feb. 2 at 11:48 a.m, Public Safety was dispatched to Daly’s Dining Hall in reference to a male commuter student who had borrowed a male resident student’s ID card and attempted to swipe into Daly’s for lunch. As he was being checked in, the staff member realized the photo on the ID card did not match the face of the student in question, prompting the staff member to remove the ID card from the student’s possession. The owner of the ID card was notified and when he arrived to retrieve his card, he attempted to forcefully snatch the ID card out of the staff member’s hand. Both students are being charged with misuse of ID, with the first student also taking up a personal misrepresentation charge and the second student a disorderly conduct charge.

Couch potato

When you love a couch, steal it from the laundry room? On Feb. .m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall on the report of a stolen couch. Upon arrival, officers met with a male student who claimed there was a couch in the laundry room that had disappeared. Officers searched the surrounding areas but could not locate the couch. A report has been filed and Public Safety encourages those who removed the couch to return it unharmed.

Quiet hours gone wild

Too young to party. On Feb. 4 at 1:54 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Hall on the report of an alcohol violation. Upon arrival, officers met with a female staff member who stated she heard noise coming from a room after quiet hours. When the room occupant opened the door, open bottles of alcohol were visible on the floor. After some prompting, officers discovered the room occupant is under the legal age to possess alcohol. The student in question was then charged with an alcohol policy violation.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver