Security Briefs

Poster: Missing

The frame wasn’t important. On Jan. 22 at 12:45 a.m., Public Safety observed damage to a frame that hung on the wall in West Village B. A poster, which depicted a warning about the dangers of alcohol poisoning and usually hung inside the frame, was missing and could not be located. Officers checked the area for further damage and filed a report. Public Safety encourages the person who took the poster to return it.

Single sleeping female

Overly concerned friends are the best friends. On Jan. 28 at 2:21 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall on the report of an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers met with a male student who directed them to the female student. The male student stated that he was able to get the female to respond which prompted officers to attempt to wake her up. After waking her up, the female student seemed alert and responsive and claimed that she’d had a long day and wanted to get some sleep. Officers stated she mentioned having some alcohol earlier in the day but she was of legal age and did not appear intoxicated.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver