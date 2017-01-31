Broncs run to new records at Terrier Classic in Boston

By Aliyaah Lindsey

Rider’s track and field team traveled to Boston over the weekend to compete in the 2017 Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic, with several Broncs breaking records.

During the opening day, senior long distance runner Megan McGarrity set a new school record of 17:02 in the 5K, qualifying for ECACs.

“I plan on continuing to train hard and follow the wise advice of my coaches,” McGarrity said. “They have really pushed me to my limits this year and I wouldn’t have half the success I’ve been granted without them.”

Junior weight thrower Karoline Sandvig broke her personal record with a 17.17-meter toss. Tossing an ECAC-qualifying distance, Sandvig finished third on the day.

“With the help of Coach Bernstein and the support of my teammates, I was able to reach this goal,” Sandvig said. “However, I still have a lot more work to do in order to reach my ultimate goal, which is to set a new school record.”

In order to break the school’s record, Sandvig said she must “be consistent at all the meets because I know, eventually, I will break through and have a big throw, and it’s also important that I keep in mind my coach’s advice and guidance from my teammates.”

To finish the day, the men’s distance medley team ran into third place with a time of 10:05.95. Junior Anthony Ardino, freshman Isaiah Jean-Baptiste, junior Brian Calderaro, and senior Sam Knipper all ran for the IC4A-qualifying time.

On the final day of competition, the men and women’s distance medley team took to the track.

To begin the day, freshmen Kristin Siegle, Quinn Bithell, Nicole Berry and junior Rae Santora all ran a time of 12:28.71, finishing in ninth place.

Junior Anthony Ardino and senior Johnathan Jackson both competed in the 800-meter relay. Jackson ran a time of 1:50.89, coming in sixth place, and Ardino ran a personal best, 1:53.70, coming in 31st place. Both men ran IC4A-qualifying times.

To end the day and weekend events, the men competed in the 4×400 meter relay.

Sophomore Jordan Davis, Jackson, sophomore Alvin Abraham, and sophomore Russell Malko all ran together for second place in their section, 11th place overall, and an IC4A-qualifying time of 3:19.74.

In hopes of achieving further success this season, Head Coach Bob Hamer said the team needs to keep improving in every competition.

“The hope is that we have continual improvement each time we compete so that we build confidence every week,” Hamer said. “This confidence coupled with our training will give us the best opportunity to be successful during the championship segment of our season.”

The Broncs take on TCNJ Friday, Feb. 3, at the Edward J. Lavino Field House in Lawrenceville in preparation for the MAAC Championships in two weeks.